Dana Holgorsen: Analyzing impact as Matt Rhule battens down the hatches

Dana Holgorsen, come on down. The latest addition for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program is quite a headliner.
Holgorsen, whose 30 years of coaching experience is highlighted by 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23), is joining forces with Rhule and Co. as an offensive consultant.
>> RELATED: The exciting list of CFB star QBs developed by Glenn Thomas and Dana Holgorsen
Now that Holgorsen is headed to Lincoln, Inside Nebraska is analyzing the impact with several thoughts on the big-name hire as the Huskers sit at 5-4 with an offense that has hit critical mass.
