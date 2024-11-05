Advertisement

Dylan Raiola: Injury update on Nebraska star QB

Dylan Raiola: Injury update on Nebraska star QB

An injury update on Nebraska's star freshman quarterback. Plus, an evaluation through his first nine games.

 • Zack Carpenter
WATCH: Matt Rhule dives deeper into UCLA loss, potential changes during bye

WATCH: Matt Rhule dives deeper into UCLA loss, potential changes during bye

Matt Rhule dives deeper into Nebraska's loss to UCLA, discusses potential changes during the Huskers' bye week and more.

 • Zack Carpenter
Idle for Saturday, Rhule says this is "a week of introspection"

Idle for Saturday, Rhule says this is "a week of introspection"

Matt Rhule touched on quite a bit Monday during his weekly press conference.

 • Steve Marik
Nebraska's to-do list one month out from Signing Day

Nebraska's to-do list one month out from Signing Day

Signing Day is one month away and there’s plenty left for Nebraska to do before putting a bow on the 2025 cycle

 • Tim Verghese
Blackshirt Breakdown: UCLA Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: UCLA Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.

 • Steve Marik

Published Nov 5, 2024
Dana Holgorsen: Analyzing impact as Matt Rhule battens down the hatches
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Dana Holgorsen, come on down. The latest addition for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program is quite a headliner.

Holgorsen, whose 30 years of coaching experience is highlighted by 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23), is joining forces with Rhule and Co. as an offensive consultant.

>> RELATED: The exciting list of CFB star QBs developed by Glenn Thomas and Dana Holgorsen

Now that Holgorsen is headed to Lincoln, Inside Nebraska is analyzing the impact with several thoughts on the big-name hire as the Huskers sit at 5-4 with an offense that has hit critical mass.

