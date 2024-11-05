Dana Holgorsen: Analyzing impact as Matt Rhule battens down the hatches

Dana Holgorsen, come on down. The latest addition for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program is quite a headliner.

Holgorsen, whose 30 years of coaching experience is highlighted by 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23), is joining forces with Rhule and Co. as an offensive consultant.

Now that Holgorsen is headed to Lincoln, Inside Nebraska is analyzing the impact with several thoughts on the big-name hire as the Huskers sit at 5-4 with an offense that has hit critical mass.