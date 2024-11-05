The exciting list of CFB star QBs developed by Glenn Thomas, Dana Holgorsen

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule hired Glenn Thomas in the offseason to be the Huskers co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This week, he added another significant hire to his staff, bringing Dana Holgorsen to Lincoln in a role as an "offensive consultant."

The Huskers have now put forth a new plan, one that has essentially become a dual hire in terms of quarterback coaching/development and one they hope is a two-pronged facelift to the offense.

Let’s take a look at the strong track record of both coaches, specifically in regard to the exciting list of quarterbacks who they have individually turned into either star QBs in college football or, at a minimum, high-quality starters at the CFB level.