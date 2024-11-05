The exciting list of CFB star QBs developed by Glenn Thomas, Dana Holgorsen

in other news
Dylan Raiola: Injury update on Nebraska star QB
An injury update on Nebraska's star freshman quarterback. Plus, an evaluation through his first nine games.
WATCH: Matt Rhule dives deeper into UCLA loss, potential changes during bye
Matt Rhule dives deeper into Nebraska's loss to UCLA, discusses potential changes during the Huskers' bye week and more.
Idle for Saturday, Rhule says this is "a week of introspection"
Matt Rhule touched on quite a bit Monday during his weekly press conference.
Nebraska's to-do list one month out from Signing Day
Signing Day is one month away and there’s plenty left for Nebraska to do before putting a bow on the 2025 cycle
Blackshirt Breakdown: UCLA Edition
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule hired Glenn Thomas in the offseason to be the Huskers co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This week, he added another significant hire to his staff, bringing Dana Holgorsen to Lincoln in a role as an "offensive consultant."
The Huskers have now put forth a new plan, one that has essentially become a dual hire in terms of quarterback coaching/development and one they hope is a two-pronged facelift to the offense.
>> RELATED: Analyzing impact as Matt Rhule battens down the hatches by hiring Dana Holgorsen
Let’s take a look at the strong track record of both coaches, specifically in regard to the exciting list of quarterbacks who they have individually turned into either star QBs in college football or, at a minimum, high-quality starters at the CFB level.
