Matt Rhule updates Dylan Raiola's status ahead of the USC game

Somewhat lost in the shuffle amidst the coordinator change was an update on Nebraska’s freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered an injury to his back in the final minutes of the loss to UCLA on a second-down scramble that put Nebraska at the 2-yard line when trailing by two scores.

Matt Rhule announced in his Monday press conference that newly-hired offensive consultant Dana Holgorsen will serve as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

“Dylan will try to practice tomorrow, we’ll see where he’s at,” Rhule said. “We’ll get both him and Heinrich [Haarberg] ready.”

Last week, Rhule stated that Raiola’s injury was a “contusion to his back and to his spine, which led to spasming.” He stated at the time that if Nebraska were to play this past weekend, Raiola would have been questionable.

A week off might have been enough for Raiola to recover, but if he can't go, it'll be on Heinrich Haarberg, with a new play caller, to lead Nebraska's offense on the road against USC on Saturday.

This season, Haarberg has played sparingly, completing 10 of 17 pass attempts for 101 yards, with the majority of his pass attempts coming late in wins against UTEP and Northern Iowa, and late in the loss to UCLA, trying to lead the Huskers back after Raiola went down. He's seen action as an offensive weapon alongside Raiola, rushing for 69 yards on 17 attempts this season.

Should Raiola return, Saturday would serve as an opportunity to bounce back with a new play-caller. On the season, the freshman has thrown for 1,921 yards, completing over 64% of his passes, with ten touchdowns to eight interceptions, five of those turnovers coming in the last three games. After completing over 68% of his passes through the first four games of the year, the freshman's efficiency dipped as the Huskers got deeper into Big Ten play. A change in play-calling could help the freshman find the form that earned him praise early in the season for his play leading the offense.

"I think Dylan trusts me, trusts the program," Rhule said of Raiola's reaction to the offensive coordinator change. "He's trying to get his back healthy, but I think all the guys had a positive reaction to it."

Nebraska will face USC on the road Saturday (Nov. 16) in a game that will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on FOX. Then, the Huskers will return home for Senior Day against Wisconsin (Nov. 23) looking to end a 10-game losing streak to the Badgers that dates back to the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game and features a pair of overtime losses (including last year's 24-17 OT loss in Madison). They finish up with a night game at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday (6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 29) against an Iowa program that has won eight of the last nine matchups in the rivalry series with the one win and six of the seven losses having come by one score.