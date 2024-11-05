TNFS: Reacting to Dana Holgorsen joining Huskers' offensive staff

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik give their reaction and breakdown of the hiring of Dana Holgorsen to the Nebraska football offensive staff in an emergency edition of The Nebraska Football Show.

