TNFS: Reacting to Dana Holgorsen joining Huskers' offensive staff

Dylan Raiola: Injury update on Nebraska star QB
An injury update on Nebraska's star freshman quarterback. Plus, an evaluation through his first nine games.
WATCH: Matt Rhule dives deeper into UCLA loss, potential changes during bye
Matt Rhule dives deeper into Nebraska's loss to UCLA, discusses potential changes during the Huskers' bye week and more.
Idle for Saturday, Rhule says this is "a week of introspection"
Matt Rhule touched on quite a bit Monday during his weekly press conference.
Nebraska's to-do list one month out from Signing Day
Signing Day is one month away and there’s plenty left for Nebraska to do before putting a bow on the 2025 cycle
Blackshirt Breakdown: UCLA Edition
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik give their reaction and breakdown of the hiring of Dana Holgorsen to the Nebraska football offensive staff in an emergency edition of The Nebraska Football Show.
