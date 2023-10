Nebraska football is set to do battle against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

The Huskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) seek their first three-game winning streak since 2019 as they welcome the Boilers (2-5, 1-3) to town for a 2:30 p.m. local kick with the game being broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Inside Nebraska gets you set for the Week 9 matchup with our Essential Reads from our past week of coverage.