Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) welcome Purdue (2-5, 1-3) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1). As Nebraska and Purdue get ready for kick off, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's Week 9 CFB picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month =========================

Nebraska vs. Purdue Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: NEB -2.5 O/U 39.5 ZACK: Nebraska 14, Purdue 11 STEVE: Nebraska 17, Purdue 13 GREG: Nebraska 10, Purdue 3 GEOFF: Nebraska 17, Purdue 7 JANSEN: Nebraska 17, Purdue 14

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 9 Games Matchup Spread Purdue (2-5) at Nebraska (4-3) NEB -2.5 6 Oklahoma (7-0) at Kansas (5-2) OU -10.0 Maryland (5-2) at Northwestern (3-4) MD -13.5 1 Georgia (7-0) vs. Florida (5-2)* UGA -14.5 BYU (5-2) at 7 Texas (6-1) TEX -17.5 8 Oregon (6-1) at 13 Utah (6-1) ORE -6.5 20 Duke (5-2) at 18 Louisville (6-1) LOU -4.0 Michigan State (2-5) at Minnesota (4-3) MINN -7.0 3 Ohio State (7-0) at Wisconsin (5-2) OSU -14.5 Colorado (4-3) at 23 UCLA (5-2) UCLA -17.0

Week 9 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Oklahoma Oklahoma Kansas Oklahoma Oklahoma Maryland N'Western N'Western - $ Maryland N'Western Florida Georgia Georgia Georgia Florida BYU BYU Texas BYU Texas Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Utah - $ Duke - $ Louisville Louisville Duke Louisville Minnesota Minnesota MSU - $ Minnesota Minnesota Ohio State Ohio State Wisconsin Ohio State Ohio State Colorado Colorado Colorado UCLA Colorado Last week: 7-3 (8 pts) Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 5-3 (5 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 5-5 (5 pts)

Season Standings After Week 8

Zack: 38-38-4 (44 pts) Jansen: 39-36-5 (42 pts) Steve: 37-39-4 (39 pts) Greg: 34-40-6 (39 pts) Geoff: 36-40-4 (37 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Purdue, 21-20, he may still have Purdue listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -2.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. =========================

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free yearly subscription