Right back like I never left. Following another Huskers win, this week's press conferences on Monday and Tuesday were chock-full of news breaks, interesting observations and more information from Matt Rhule and the contingent of Nebraska football coordinators and players who took the spotlight.

That's why, less than 24 hours later, we're back with three more takes as the Huskers reflected on the major win over Northwestern and take a look ahead to Purdue – and, for some, took a brief peek at the future.

Read up on Luke Reimer's impressive recovery, why Tony White is thanking and praising the Huskers' offense and how one historic play from LeBron James compares to Husker football.

Or, stay right here and dissect these three takes: