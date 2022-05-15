Countdown to Dublin: Howth Harbour and Howth Castle

DUBLIN - We continue our Countdown to Dublin series with a trip to nearby Howth. The town of Howth just outside Dulin features Howth Harbour, Howth Castle and some different outdoor adventure activities.

If you are on a limited schedule in Dublin and want to get out of the city a little bit, Howth is just a short 30-minute drive away.

We were able to connect with local expert Shane O'Doherty of Shane's Howth Outdoor Adventures.

O'Doherty was outstanding. We met him for lunch in Howth Harbour for some freshly caught fish and chips and from there we got going.

He took us around Howth Castle, which has been home to the St. Lawrence family for over 800 years. O'Doherty is also from Howth, so his knowledge of the castle and its history is something he spoke very passionately about.

From there, we explored some of the hiking trails around Howth. It was a very authentic experience and definitely worth spending a few hours doing.

Here is more from our day in Howth: