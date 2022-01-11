Countdown to Dublin: Aviva Stadium and what to expect

DUBLIN - We get you ready for Nebraska's game in Ireland in our "Countdown to Dublin" series. Today we look at Aviva Stadium, as HuskerOnline spent some time there last month to check out a European Champions League Rugby match. Here what Husker fans can expect making the trip.

What to expect at Aviva Stadium

History: The stadium was opened in 2010 and seats 51,700. Nebraska vs. Northwestern will be the third American football game played in the venue. There have been a total of six college football games played in Ireland dating back to 1988. The 2022 Aer Lingus Classis is the first of a five-year series of games to be played in Dublin. In 2023, Navy will play Notre Dame in Aviva Stadium. The Aer Lingus Classic was canceled in both 2020 and 2021. Accessing Aviva Stadium: If you are staying in or around the Dublin City Center, Aviva Stadium is about a 20 to 30-minute walk or a very short Uber/Taxi ride (They do have Uber, not Lyft in Dublin.) I did not notice a lot of parking options around the stadium other than along the streets. However, the venue does offer some parking options that are about a 15-minute walk from the Aviva Stadium.