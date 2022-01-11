Countdown to Dublin: Aviva Stadium and what to expect
DUBLIN - We get you ready for Nebraska's game in Ireland in our "Countdown to Dublin" series.
Today we look at Aviva Stadium, as HuskerOnline spent some time there last month to check out a European Champions League Rugby match. Here what Husker fans can expect making the trip.
What to expect at Aviva Stadium
History: The stadium was opened in 2010 and seats 51,700. Nebraska vs. Northwestern will be the third American football game played in the venue. There have been a total of six college football games played in Ireland dating back to 1988.
The 2022 Aer Lingus Classis is the first of a five-year series of games to be played in Dublin. In 2023, Navy will play Notre Dame in Aviva Stadium. The Aer Lingus Classic was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.
Accessing Aviva Stadium: If you are staying in or around the Dublin City Center, Aviva Stadium is about a 20 to 30-minute walk or a very short Uber/Taxi ride (They do have Uber, not Lyft in Dublin.)
I did not notice a lot of parking options around the stadium other than along the streets. However, the venue does offer some parking options that are about a 15-minute walk from the Aviva Stadium.
Inside Aviva Stadium: It was a first-class venue. Great concessions, concourses and access to your seats. They also offered a wide variety of alcohol selections in the stadium. The prices listed above are in Euros, which the conversion rate to the US dollar is $1.13 per Euro.
The view in Aviva Stadium at the 50-yard line was the best I've experienced in any stadium. You are right on top of the action and this will be as good of a seat as you'll have at a Nebraska game.
Around Aviva Stadium: There were different pubs and spots all around Aviva Stadium. The most lively option was on Pembroke Rd. where Crowes Pub, Girl and the Goose, Mary Mac's and Paddy Cullen's Pub all were lined up side-by-side. They had the sidewalk closed off and covered with a tent, as it was just one big open beer garden between the four pubs.
Martin B. Slattery's on Rathmines Rd. Lower also was another option that had a big outdoor beer garden.
Event organizers told us to expect Guinness to designate multiple bars in Dublin as places for Nebraska and Northwestern fans to frequent.
Tickets: Right now all tickets are tied to packages on Huskers2Ireland.com. However, sometime in the next month, they are expected to release individual tickets to the schools if you are not tied to one of the official travel packages that include a game ticket. The packages though have access to the priority seating first.