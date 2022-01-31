Countdown to Dublin: The historic Trinity College and The Book of Kells

We continue our countdown to Dublin series with a look at the historic Trinity College and The Book of Kells.

DUBLIN - We get you ready for Nebraska's game in Ireland in our "Countdown to Dublin" series.

History: Founded in 1592, Trinity College Dublin is Ireland’s university on the world stage, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 24 schools and three faculties.

Trinity College sits on 50 acres of land in Dublin's city centre, and has a student body of 17,000 that represents 120 different countries.

Trinity draws visitors from across the world to its historic campus each year, including to the Book of Kells and Science Gallery which capture the university’s connection to both old and new.

Trinity’s Old Library, which houses the Long Room, is the largest research library in Ireland, with a collection of six million printed items, 500,000 maps, 80,000 electronic journals, and 350,000 electronic books.

Book of Kells: Housed within the Old Library building, at Dublin City's Trinity College, the Book of Kells is a precious 9th-century manuscript, featuring an exquisite combination of ornate Latin text and intricate illuminations. Discover how the world’s most famous medieval manuscript was made and learn about the rich symbolism behind it.

You can pre-book your visit to Trinity College and the Book of Kells online.

Game week at Trinity: Look for event organizers to stage a giant pep rally with both Nebraska and Northwestern fans in the square at Trinity College.