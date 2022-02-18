Countdown to Dublin: Visiting Guinness and Jameson

DUBLIN - We continue our Countdown to Dublin series with a look at both the Guinness Storehouse and the Jameson Distillery. These will be two spots every Husker fan will want to check out in August.

Two things nearly all Husker fans will check out when visiting Dublin in August are the Guinness Storehouse and the Jamerson Distillery.

Both are easy to access and located in the heart of Dublin.

You can set up your visit to Jameson on their website. They offer many great cocktail-making classes, whisky tastings and tours you can schedule in advance.

Guinness is very similar, as you can schedule your tour or buy your tickets in advance, along with setting up a reservation at their restaurant.

Both tours are very interesting. The Guinness Storehouse is much bigger than the Jameson Distillery. Each offers its own unique experience.

The highlight at Guinness is probably at the conclusion of the tour when you go up to the seventh floor in their Gravity Room. The view is the best you will get in all of Dublin.

Jameson's tour feels a little more exclusive and they offer some very unique experiences.

