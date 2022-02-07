Countdown to Dublin: Golfing in Ireland

DUBLIN - We continue our Countdown to Dublin series with a look at some of the different golfing experiences you can set up in Dublin.

During HuskerOnline's trip to Dublin this past December, we had a chance to check out the historic Portmarnock Golf Club located in Dublin.

The course was established in 1894 and hosted its first Irish Open in 1927, along with the Brish Amateur Championship (1949-2019), Walker Cup (1991) and the Canada Cup (1960).

The course offers 27 holes and is located just 15 minutes from the Dublin airport.

You can book a tee time at Portmarnock through many of the different golf booking agencies in Ireland, along with contacting the course through their website.

We captured several great pictures from Portmarnock and video interviews we shared below to give Husker fans a better idea of what to expect in August.