Breakdown of Rhule's NSD presser, new signees, Satt & Thomas collaboration
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik give a breakdown and analysis of Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's press conference on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Rhule addressed the additions of Keona Wilhite and Kahmir Prescott, the hiring of Glenn Thomas and how it impacts Marcus Satterfield's role as offensive coordinator, Nebraska's QB situation heading into spring ball, player injury updates and much more.
Watch their analysis in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to their breakdown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
