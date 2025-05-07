Way-too-early look at Nebraska's 2028 QB Board

Nebraska is set up at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Dylan Raiola is QB1 for at least the next two, if not three, seasons. Transfer addition Marcos Davila has four more years of eligibility, freshman quarterback TJ Lateef joined the program in the spring and has five total years of eligibility. In the 2026 cycle, the Huskers have a strong commitment from three-star Dayton Raiola and last week, Nebraska picked up their 2027 quarterback in four-star Trae Taylor, the No. 4 quarterback in the cycle.

Is it too early to look ahead to 2028? Perhaps, as 2028 prospects are just coming off their freshman season, but Nebraska already has a handful of quarterback offers out and an idea of what they're looking for in the cycle.

Expect the Huskers' offer list to grow this summer as quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas gets young signal-callers into town for camp in June, but to this point, here's a look at some of the top 2028 quarterbacks on Nebraska's radar.