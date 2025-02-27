WATCH: Tommi Hill, Thomas Fidone 2025 NFL Combine interviews

Former Nebraska football cornerback Tommi Hill and former Huskers tight end Thomas Fidone are setting up their professional careers by participating in this week's 2025 NFL Combine.

Inside Nebraska has a correspondent in Indianapolis, where Hill and Fidone each met with reporters during the media interview portion of the Combine on Thursday.

Hear from both Hill and Fidone as they field questions ahead of their workouts this week at Lucas Oil Stadium. You can also watch and listen HERE to Wednesday's NFL Combine interview with former Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson.

