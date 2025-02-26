WATCH: Ty Robinson NFL Combine interview

Ty Robinson, the former Nebraska football star defensive lineman who spent all of his six collegiate seasons with the Huskers, is set for the next stage of his career. Next up is the 2025 NFL Combine.

The Huskers' longtime veteran leader is in Indianapolis to participate in the Combine – which takes place from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 2 – and try to improve his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft (April 24-26).

Robinson held an interview session with the media in Indy on Wednesday before workouts begin Thursday. The other three former Huskers who were invited to this year's NFL Combine – cornerback Tommi Hill, tight end Thomas Fidone and receiver Isaiah Neyor – will hold their media interviews later this week.

