Nebraska football held its fourth practice of fall camp on Saturday evening with head coach Matt Rhule opening up one portion of the practice to the media.

>> RELATED: Rhule gives injury updates ahead of Saturday's practice

Watch our video highlights package featuring Dylan Raiola and the Husker QBs, WR drills, DL work and a host of freshmen and other newcomers repping on the Memorial Stadium turf.

Check out that video in the link below, and subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for daily content on all things Nebraska.