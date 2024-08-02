- PRO
Recruiting objectives for Matt Rhule and Nebraska's staff to address in August
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Kade Pietrzak, a three-star DL in Nebraska's 2025 class.
In this week's recruiting mailbag we discuss Nebraska's top targets left on the board and the 2026 running back board
Rising 2026 Brandon (S.D) Valley offensive lineman Hudson Parliament talks latest visit to Nebraska
Adam Gorney interviews John Perry, the high school coach of Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.
