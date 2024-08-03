Nebraska football is through three fall camp practices with the fourth being held Saturday evening for Big Red Preview, an open practice to media and fans who paid $25 to attend.
Prior to the event, Huskers coach Matt Rhule gave a brief rundown of some new player injuries following three practice sessions.
