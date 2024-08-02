- PRO
Marcus Satterfield thinks the experiences of young receivers in 2023 could turn into a "superpower" in 2024.
NU is placing a strong focus on forcing more TOs in 2024. Are there potential pitfalls of that goal we need to consider?
Emptying the recruiting notebook after a weekend in which Nebraska hosted 20+ visitors on campus
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White on new secondary coach John Butler and a deep D-line.
Here's a breakdown of which positions Nebraska's coaches will handle for the 2024 season.
