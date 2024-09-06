Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Visit Preview: Top targets across the country head to Nebraska Saturday
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

There's been some large visit weekends for Nebraska this calendar year: Jan. 20 Junior Day, June 14 and June 21 official visit weekends and the July 27th Elite Day. When it's all said and done though, the Sept. 7 weekend could prove to be the most important to Nebraska's 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Here's a rundown of the names expected in town and the intel on some especially notable names heading into the weekend.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement