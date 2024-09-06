There's been some large visit weekends for Nebraska this calendar year: Jan. 20 Junior Day, June 14 and June 21 official visit weekends and the July 27th Elite Day. When it's all said and done though, the Sept. 7 weekend could prove to be the most important to Nebraska's 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Here's a rundown of the names expected in town and the intel on some especially notable names heading into the weekend.