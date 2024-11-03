What went wrong for Nebraska, Dylan Raiola in UCLA loss & what can be fixed

in other news
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA
Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs UCLA, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 10 schedule.
FINAL: #2 Nebraska sweeps #7 Wisconsin, first win in Madison in 11 years
Final score and discussion as Nebraska SWEEPS Wisconsin in Top 10 showdown, wins in Madison for first time in 11 years.
VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday
Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets
Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.
in other news
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA
Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs UCLA, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 10 schedule.
FINAL: #2 Nebraska sweeps #7 Wisconsin, first win in Madison in 11 years
Final score and discussion as Nebraska SWEEPS Wisconsin in Top 10 showdown, wins in Madison for first time in 11 years.
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down what went wrong for Nebraska football, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers' offense in a 27-20 loss to the UCLA Bruins in the latest edition of Rapid Recap.
The loss, which dropped the Huskers’ record to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, was Nebraska's third straight this season and seventh consecutive when bowl eligibility was on the line under head coach Matt Rhule
Now, Rhule and his Husker squad will enter their second of two bye weeks with even more questions to address and issues to try and fix ahead of the season's final stretch. That will be a three-week run that features Senior Day against Wisconsin (Nov. 23) sandwiched in between road games at USC (Nov. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 29).
All three are winnable games with one matchup against an opponent seeking to get one step closer to bowl eligibility amidst a crumbled season (USC is 4-5 after losing to Washington late Saturday night) and another against a team that will likely still be seeking a postseason berth itself (Wisconsin is 5-4 after losing to Iowa on Saturday and will host No. 1 Oregon next weekend).
Do the opponents matter as much when your own program is struggling as mightily as it is?
The guys get into all of that and more in breaking down the Huskers' latest one-score loss, the offensive putridity and what can be fixed during the bye week.
Watch the video analysis in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts and Spotify in the links at the bottom of the page.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT