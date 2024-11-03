What went wrong for Nebraska, Dylan Raiola in UCLA loss & what can be fixed

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down what went wrong for Nebraska football, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers' offense in a 27-20 loss to the UCLA Bruins in the latest edition of Rapid Recap.

The loss, which dropped the Huskers’ record to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, was Nebraska's third straight this season and seventh consecutive when bowl eligibility was on the line under head coach Matt Rhule

Now, Rhule and his Husker squad will enter their second of two bye weeks with even more questions to address and issues to try and fix ahead of the season's final stretch. That will be a three-week run that features Senior Day against Wisconsin (Nov. 23) sandwiched in between road games at USC (Nov. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 29).

All three are winnable games with one matchup against an opponent seeking to get one step closer to bowl eligibility amidst a crumbled season (USC is 4-5 after losing to Washington late Saturday night) and another against a team that will likely still be seeking a postseason berth itself (Wisconsin is 5-4 after losing to Iowa on Saturday and will host No. 1 Oregon next weekend).

Do the opponents matter as much when your own program is struggling as mightily as it is?

The guys get into all of that and more in breaking down the Huskers' latest one-score loss, the offensive putridity and what can be fixed during the bye week.

