FINAL: #2 Nebraska sweeps #7 Wisconsin, first win in Madison in 11 years

Final score and discussion as Nebraska SWEEPS Wisconsin in Top 10 showdown, wins in Madison for first time in 11 years.

 • Zack Carpenter
VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.

 • Staff
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener

Nebraska opens its season Monday against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Here's more what Fred Hoiberg wants to see.

 • Steve Marik
Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday

Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday

Scouting notes on five top Nebraska targets headed to Lincoln on Saturday to see the Huskers take on UCLA

 • Tim Verghese

 • Zack Carpenter
 • Staff
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Published Nov 3, 2024
Rhule on loss to UCLA: “That's a tremendous missed opportunity for us"
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
