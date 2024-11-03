Advertisement

LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA

LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA

Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.

 • Zack Carpenter
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games

How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games

How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs UCLA, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 10 schedule.

 • Inside Nebraska
FINAL: #2 Nebraska sweeps #7 Wisconsin, first win in Madison in 11 years

FINAL: #2 Nebraska sweeps #7 Wisconsin, first win in Madison in 11 years

Final score and discussion as Nebraska SWEEPS Wisconsin in Top 10 showdown, wins in Madison for first time in 11 years.

 • Zack Carpenter
VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.

 • Staff
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com

Published Nov 3, 2024
Quotebook: Rhule, Raiola, Robinson seek answers in aftermath of UCLA loss
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and a few additional players were chosen for Saturday's postgame interviews with the media following the Huskers' 27-20 loss in a lackluster performance against UCLA at home.

Below, we dig into the Quotebook from the postgame podiums as the Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) limp into their second-and-final bye week looking for answers to the same issues that have plagued the team this season and have plagued the program over the last several years.

