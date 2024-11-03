Quotebook: Rhule, Raiola, Robinson seek answers in aftermath of UCLA loss

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and a few additional players were chosen for Saturday's postgame interviews with the media following the Huskers' 27-20 loss in a lackluster performance against UCLA at home.

Below, we dig into the Quotebook from the postgame podiums as the Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) limp into their second-and-final bye week looking for answers to the same issues that have plagued the team this season and have plagued the program over the last several years.