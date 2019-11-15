Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2019, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse. Previous Rankings: 16-20 | 21-25 | 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40

15. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Fr.

One of the highlights of Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class, Robinson arrived to Lincoln this spring as an early enrollee facing plenty of hype and lofty expectations. Unfortunately a hamstring injury limited him through much of spring ball, but in the action he did get, the former four-star recruit definitely impressed with his natural play-making ability. Have no doubt that the Huskers will do all they can to get Robinson involved in the offense early and often.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 16th 13th 17th

14. Deontai Williams, S, Jr.

Williams only started one game in his first season at Nebraska, but he took full advantage of the snaps he got and ended up as one of NU's most productive defenders in 2018. With an overall grade of 91.3, Williams was the highest-rated safety in the Big Ten last year and earned a spot on the outlet's All-Big Ten team as a result. Even more, PFF listed Williams as an honorable mention All-American. It seemed like anytime Williams was in, he was making plays. He forced two fumbles, picked off two passes, and his longest allowed completion went for only 17 yards. Williams is set to be a starting safety as a junior and should only build on those numbers with more opportunities.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 12th 14th 19th

13. Boe Wilson, OL, Jr.

Wilson had been on the cusp of becoming a fixture on Nebraska's offensive line going back to his true freshman season back in 2016. After starting last year as NU's top reserve at guard, he finally got his chance in the starting lineup midway through the year and never looked back. Wilson started the final nine games of 2018 at right guard and earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors for his efforts. In those nine starts, the Huskers averaged 490.3 yards of total offense per game. He'll be the man at right guard again this season as a junior, and he's likely only scratched the surface of how good he could be in time.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 11th 12th 18th

12. Carlos Davis, DL, Sr.

Davis has been a factor on Nebraska's defensive line since his redshirt freshman season in 2017, playing in all 37 games over the past three years with 25 starts. The 6-foot-2, 325-pounder has seen action both at defensive end and nose tackle over that span, and he started the final eight games of 2018 at the nose. But he shifted back to primarily a defensive end this spring, where he will help provide valuable depth and experience along with fellow ends Ben Stille and twin brother Khalil Davis. Carlos was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick as a junior, finishing with 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 13th 15th 11th

11. Lamar Jackson, CB, Sr.

After committing to Nebraska as a four-star recruit rated as the No. 1 safety prospect in the country, Jackson's road in Lincoln has been full of twists and turns over the past three years. He saw immediate action as the No. 3 cornerback as a true freshman in 2016, and he started every game as a sophomore. But Jackson's junior season in 2018 got off to a rocky start, and he was eventually benched midway through the year. To Jackson's credit, though, he responded the right way and not only regained his starting spot, but earned a Blackshirt in the process. Now the 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Elk Grove, Calif., has emerged as one of the top leaders of NU's secondary going into his senior year. His re-focused mentality could be exactly what he needs to finally live up to his enormous potential.