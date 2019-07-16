Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2019, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse. Previous Rankings: 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40

25. Jack Stoll, TE, Jr.

Stoll leads a veteran group of Nebraska tight ends that is about as deep as any position group on the roster.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder started all 12 games for the Huskers last year as a sophomore, leading NU's tight ends with 21 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Stoll will be looked at as one of the vocal leaders on a young offense in 2019 both on and off the field.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 23rd 23rd 23rd

24. Collin Miller, ILB, Jr.

Miller has slowly but surely climbed up the ranks of Nebraska's linebacker depth chart, especially since finding his home at inside 'backer in NU's 3-4 scheme. Now, as one of the most proven commodities in a paper-thin ILB unit, the junior could be poised for a breakout season in 2019. Miller finished with a career-high 17 tackles last year, but he should take on a prominent role for the Blackshirts and blow that number out of the water.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 22nd 24th 22nd

23. Cam Taylor, DB, So.

Taylor is capable of doing a little bit of everything in Nebraska's secondary, as he's worked at cornerback, safety, and nickel since arriving in Lincoln last year. The 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore settled in at corner as a true freshman, but with two veterans ahead of him in Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle likely to take the lion's share of game snaps, the Huskers will be looking to get Taylor on the field any way they can. The former high school quarterback will be a regular face on NU's defense in 2019; it's just a matter of where he lines up from play to play.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 21st 20th 26th

22. Trent Hixson, OL, So.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 26th 25th 15th

Hixson is on track to be the latest in a long line of Nebraska walk-on success stories, as he's gone from a relative unknown to pushing for the starting left guard spot entering fall camp. After impressing on the scout team as a true freshman in 2017, the former Omaha Skutt product continued his rapid rise last year as a redshirt freshman and appeared in four games. Hixson again made the most of his opportunity this spring, and now many consider him a favorite to earn a starting spot and a scholarship by the time the 2019 season officially kicks off.

21. Marquel Dismuke, S, Jr.

The only remaining piece of Nebraska's short-lived "Calibraska" movement, Dismuke's persistence and dedication look ready to pay off in a big way this season. After serving as one of NU's primary special teams weapons the past two years, Dismuke made a big jump at safety this spring and entered the summer as a frontrunner for a starting role. He'll still have some work to do in order to hold off some talented incoming freshmen during fall camp, but Dismuke has worked his way into prime position to be a mainstay for the Blackshirts.