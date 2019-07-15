Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2019, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse. Previous Rankings: 31-35 | 36-40

30. Austin Allen, TE, So.

Nebraska's tight end room is about as deep as any position on the team right now, but Allen's unique blend of size and athleticism should help him emerge from the pack and have a solid role in 2019.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound native of Aurora, Neb., only caught two passes last year as a redshirt freshman, but at 27.0 yards per reception, Allen showed big-play ability as a matchup problem for slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. His playing time might be a bit sporadic considering the depth ahead of him, but Allen has shown he knows how to make the most of his opportunities.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 35th 31st 29th

29. Alex Davis, OLB, Sr.

Davis has always had the tools necessary to be an impact player on Nebraska’s defense, but he's never looked comfortable enough to maximize his ability on game day. The reports all spring were that something had finally clicked with the 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior, and he gave plenty of reason to believe it in the Spring Game with a game-high two sacks and an interception that was negated when the quarterback was ruled down on a touch sack. The Riviera Beach, Fla., native will continue to push for a starting spot at strongside linebacker this fall, and he should be a big part of NU's defense regardless as long as he keeps up his current play.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 31st 28th 30th

28. Caleb Tannor, OLB, So.

Tannor was thrown into the fire right away as a true freshman last season, mainly because of Nebraska's desperate search for a consistent pass rusher off the edge. He played in all 12 games but finished with just nine defensive tackles, including getting his first-career quarterback sack against Illinois. With the lack of returning depth at outside linebacker, Tannor will again have every chance to assert himself as the answer to the Blackshirts' pass rush question.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 24th 29th 35th

27. Mike Williams, WR, Sr.

Williams joined Nebraska as a junior college transfer facing some fairly lofty expectations entering last season. While he played in all 12 games in 2019, Williams' production left much to be desired.

The Lake City, Fla., native only caught 12 passes for 122 yards on the year, and he eventually lost his starting job as the X receiver to walk-on Kade Warner. But Williams' playing time picked up more and more as the year went on, primarily because he re-dedicated himself as a blocker. That carried over into the spring, and now he's poised to take advantage of a wide-open receiving corps this season.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 28th 27th 32nd

26. Damion Daniels, DL, So.

Literally one of the largest pieces of Nebraska's defense, Daniels is hoping his role increases in a big way entering his sophomore season in 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pounder out of Dallas played in all 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman, and now he looks set to share snaps at nose tackle with his older brother, Darrion Daniels, who joined the Huskers this spring as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. The Daniels duo should give NU a great anchor in the middle of the d-line this year, and having his big brother here to guide him should only expedite Damion's development.