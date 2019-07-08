Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2019, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Sean Callahan and HuskerOnline.com writers Robin Washut and Nate Clouse

40. Garrett Nelson, LB, Fr.

Nelson was among five in-state scholarship recruits Scott Frost brought in for the 2019 class, and in his first few months as a Husker, the Scottsbluff native looks ready to make an immediate impact. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Nelson is one of those guys who just seems poised to find his way onto the field this season in some capacity. Whether it's rotating in at a relatively thin outside linebacker position or being a mainstay on special teams, Nelson should help NU right away in 2019.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate NR 39th 38th

39. Kade Warner, WR, So.

Warner proved he was more than just the son of a former star NFL quarterback last season, going from a walk-on to a scholarship receiver as a redshirt freshman and catching 17 passes for 95 yards. He now enters 2019 as the Huskers' second-most productive returning wideout behind JD Spielman, and while there's some new competition in the WR room, Warner has proven to be a reliable target for Adrian Martinez.



Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate NR NR 27th

T35. Rahmir Johnson, RB, Fr.

Though he might get a bit overlooked at times in discussions about Nebraska's revamped and crowed running backs room, Johnson could quickly make a name for himself. A former four-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 6 all-purpose back in the 2019 class, Johnson possess sprinter speed and was a do-it-all weapon at Oradell (N.J.) Bergan Catholic. He rushed for 1,334 yards with 12 total touchdowns as a senior and clocked times of 10.75 in the 100-meter dash and 21.46 in the 200-meter dash.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate 34th 36th 37th

T35. Will Farniok, C, RFr.

Nebraska's center position remains one of the biggest question marks on the team heading into the start of fall camp, and Farniok is still right in the thick of that competition. An early enrollee in 2018, Farniok has made good strides both in his technique and strength and conditioning, bulking his frame up to 6-3, 290. He still has work to do this fall to beat out guys like Cameron Jurgens for the starting job, but he's definitely in the mix.

Ranking Breakdown Sean Robin Nate NR 33rd 33rd

T35. Quinton Newsome, CB, Fr.

Newsome is part of a four-man freshman defensive back class brought in to address an immediate need of more secondary depth. Based on early reports from summer workouts, the Suwanee, Ga., native should provide that and then some. The 6-2, 180, Newsome is exactly what Nebraska's coaches are looking for in a cornerback, as he possesses the combination of size, physicality, and quick-twitch intangibles that define the position. The Huskers have veteran starters ahead of him, but it shouldn't take long for Newsome to make his mark.