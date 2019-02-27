With spring practice beginning next week, HuskerOnline.com will take an in-depth look at each position with our 2019 spring position previews. Today we continue by analyzing and breaking down the wide receivers and tight ends heading into spring practice. Previous position previews: QB | RB

What we know right now

The good news is Nebraska appears to have plenty of capable options to work with at both the wide receiver and tight end spots this season, especially with its top three tight ends returning from last year. The bad news is that outside of junior JD Spielman, none of the other Husker wideouts are very well-known commodities when it comes to proven production at the college level. After Spielman, who ranked second on the team in 2018 with 68 catches for 818 yards and a team-high eight touchdown catches, the next highest returning receiver is sophomore walk-on Kade Warner, who caught 17 passes for 95 yards. Again, NU looks to have the talent despite the lack of returning numbers. Guys like Warner, seniors Mike Williams (12 receptions for 122 yards) and Jaron Woodyard, sophomore Jaevon McQuitty, and redshirt freshman Andre Hunt are all back. Nebraska also bolstered its overall receiver talent and depth with four incoming freshmen, two of which made it Lincoln as early enrollees in former four-stars Jamie Nance and Wandale Robinson. Combine that with junior Jack Stoll (21 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns) and sophomores Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal all coming back at tight end, and quarterback Adrian Martinez should have plenty of weapons to work with in the passing game. That's assuming some combination of those aforementioned wide receivers can step up and fill the void left behind by the record-breaking Stanley Morgan Jr., of course.

Biggest question to answer

It can't really be understated just how massive Morgan's shoes will be to fill this season. We're talking about the most productive wide receiver in Nebraska football history who broke six school records and became the program's first-ever 1,000-yard receiver last season (1,004). Spielman has proven capable of being that type of dynamic performer after two impressive years in Lincoln, and he could very well break a number of Morgan's records by the time his college career comes to a close. But the biggest question facing NU's wideouts, and one of the most pressing of all on offense, will be who else can elevate his game and help carry the load in the passing game? Many are looking to Williams, who came in with high expectations last year as a junior college transfer but underwhelmed with his production. There's also Warner, one of the better stories of 2018 after going from freshman walk-on to a starter by the end of the season. Can McQuitty finally play up to his potential after coming to Nebraska as a four-star recruit in 2017? Will Woodyard be able to put his track-level speed to use as a legitimate downfield threat? Then there are the two early-enrollee freshmen, both of which will have ample opportunity to not only see notable playing time in their first season as Huskers but potentially take on significant roles in the offense. Will either of them be ready to hit the ground running come September?

Spring dark horse

A year ago, plenty of articles were rolling out about McQuitty being poised to have a breakout season in Nebraska's new potent offense under head coach Scott Frost. The Columbia, Mo., native capped off a strong spring by hauling in three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Red-White game, providing plenty of reason for excitement about his future. But for whatever reason, that potential never played out during the season, as he appeared in just six games and did not catch a single pass as a redshirt freshman. Injuries have plagued his career the past few years, as he battled ailments as a senior at Battle High School and then suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp of his true freshman campaign. But McQuitty now enters spring ball with a full year of healthy football under his belt, and given the wide-open window of opportunity awaiting at his position, the time is now for him to become the player so many have been waiting for in 2019.

