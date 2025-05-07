Pat Monaghan on recruiting, relationships and finding "live-it-type guys"

New Nebraska men's basketball assistant Pat Monaghan spoke with the media for the first time since being in Lincoln.
Rivals' Sam Spiegelman shares the latest recruiting news surrounding the top players at Sunday's Rivals Camp in Dallas.
Rivals' Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting buzz in his Monday morning rumor mill.
Final score, game recap and video highlights as Nebraska baseball comeback bid falls short against Creighton.
Rivals' Adam Gorney recaps the biggest commitments of a busy recruiting weekend.
New Nebraska men's basketball assistant Pat Monaghan spoke with the media for the first time since being in Lincoln.
Rivals' Sam Spiegelman shares the latest recruiting news surrounding the top players at Sunday's Rivals Camp in Dallas.
Rivals' Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting buzz in his Monday morning rumor mill.