With spring practice beginning next week, HuskerOnline.com begins our in-depth look at each position with our 2019 spring position previews. Today we look at the running back position and where things are at heading into Monday's opening practice.

The situation with Maurice Washington leaves a lot of questions with the future of the running back position. Getty Images

What we know right now: Not much will be decided this spring

With the looming questions surrounding sophomore Maurice Washington, and Dedrick Mills not yet on campus, the running back position is tough to get a read on heading into the spring.

If Washington is not available for portions of the spring, you are looking at a situation where senior walk-on Wyatt Mazour is going to get a lot of reps with the No. 1 offense. The big things to watch though are the gains Washington makes physically in one off-season, and how guys like redshirt freshman Miles Jones and true freshman Wandale Robinson might be used this spring. Sophomore Jaylin Bradley will also have a small window to show what he can do and make a move this spring before three more scholarship running backs arrive to campus in June.

Ryan Held has several different versatile playmakers in his backfield to work with this spring. Tyler Krecklow

Biggest question to answer: How Robinson and Jones will be used

Are Jones and Robinson more running backs or receivers? That is one of the biggest things to watch this spring. They are both guys that can play either position and how head coach Scott Frost uses their skill sets in the offense is one of the more intriguing things at running back. We know Robinson is already turning heads in winter workouts. However, with the lack of production returning at receiver, could they use him more like a Rondale Moore at Purdue? What we do know is both Jones and Robinson are very talented football players that could give this offense a big boost in the spring.

Miles Jones is coming off shoulder surgery from this past season. Tyler Krecklow

Spring dark horse: Miles Jones

A year ago Miles Jones was one of the most talked about players in the class of 2018. However, a shoulder injury showed his overall development and he went off a lot of people's radar during the fall. I also don't think people knew what to expect from both Washington and Devine Ozigbo in 2018, and their emergence made it easy to forget about Jones. As long as Jones is fully cleared for contact this spring, he has a chance to make some noise at running back with his overall speed and skill set.

