What's next for WR recruiting? Updated look at Nebraska's 2026 board

Nebraska saw two top receiver targets come off the board over the last week as four-star Nasir Rankin committed to Illinois last week and four-star Ryan Mosley committed to Georgia. If you've been following the intel on both recruits over the last few weeks, neither development comes as a surprise, but it does make Nebraska's wide receiver board look awfully small headed into June.

The Huskers do hold a commitment from Sioux Falls (S.D) Washington wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, but coming off a knee injury and with a new coaching staff in place, his status as a commit remains in question. He's expected to camp in front of the staff next month in hopes of maintaining his commitment to the program. Wide receiver isn't a significant need for Nebraska this cycle, but wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts would like to add a difference-maker to the room if he can find one or two. At this point, that search will likely carry into the fall.

Here's an updated look at where the board stands