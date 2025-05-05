Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Recruiting Rumor Mill

Jalen Brewster

COPPELL, Texas -- The Rivals Camp Series stop in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex brought both star power and intriguing youth from around the region and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects. MORE FROM RCS DALLAS: Position MVPs | Ranking the QBs

Texas has Ayangbile’s attention early on. The Longhorns’ coaches have been on the road in the past week and have been making their presence felt around the in-state defender. Ayangbile was in Austin earlier this offseason and will camp on the Forty Acres in June.

Bey is getting courted as an offensive athlete and contenders have stepped to the forefront this spring. West Virginia hosted Bey and the Mountaineers are trending now. Notre Dame remains in the mix – as does Texas A&M, which is trending up with the in-state standout.

Oregon is in lead position early on with Brewster after the elite four-star visited Eugene for the Ducks’ spring scrimmage. Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M also have staying power in Brewster's recruitment. Alabama will host Brewster on June 7.

The Sooners have been high on Brown’s radar early in his recruitment and continue to stand tall in the in-state target’s recruitment. Brown was back in Norman earlier this spring with stops also at Wake Forest, Ohio State and Nebraska. We like where Oklahoma sits early on.

Caldwell made his way to Oregon earlier this spring for the first time as the Ducks established their seat at the table with the touted prospect. Texas recently offered the in-state pass-catcher, which moved the needle in a big way. Texas A&M was not far behind. Oregon, Texas and LSU will get Caldwell back on campus in June.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M are leading the way with Ellis, who has been a consistent visitor on both campuses as an underclassman and into the summer. We like where the Sooners are positioned overall. SMU, TCU and Texas are not too far behind here.

Ellis, out of Louisiana, has made spring visits to both Florida State and LSU. The Tigers are in a strong spot with the in-state target getting courted at cornerback. Ellis is scheduled to make official visits to Michigan State (June 13) and to LSU (June 20). My FutureCast is locked on LSU.

Alabama and Oklahoma are setting the pace with Ford, who has made visits across the country throughout the spring evaluating contenders. Penn State is trending up here and the Aggies are losing steam. Ford will have a decision made in-season after official visits to Alabama (May 30), USC (June 6), Auburn (June 10) and Oklahoma (June 20).

Houston has been well-traveled this spring – visits to contenders familiar as well as new. Texas, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M continue to move the needle the most with the touted passer, who has been to Texas as much as any campus already in his recruitment. The in-state Tigers and Dawgs are not far behind. Penn State is also trending up after visiting State College in April.

The four-star two-way playmaker has made made multiple visits this offseason, and intel points to the Sooners being strongly positioned with Kirkland at the tail end of spring.

Mack made an early commitment for the in-state Tigers and has since been back to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions. He’s also been back to Texas and will visit again. He’s set to make all four of his official visits, including to Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State. We like where LSU is positioned long-term nonetheless.

Both Oklahoma and Texas each hosted Mayo for junior day visits this off-season. Both programs are in heavy pursuit – along with others – but the edge goes to the Longhorns, who have quickly made the blue-chipper a priority in next year’s recruiting class.

SMU and TCU are two teams setting the tempo in McGee’s recruitment early on. Both Dallas Metroplex contenders have hosted the Rivals250 defensive back on campus this spring for visits as they jockey for position early on with the talented rising junior.

Georgia, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M are leading the way for Rowe, who has made visits to each of these contenders multiple occasions since backing off his early pledge to the Sooners. The blue-chipper called his time in Athens “an eye-opener” and is coming off visits back to SMU and Texas A&M. Oklahoma also remains heavily in the mix after reopening his recruitment. Nebraska is also ascending after a notable first visit to campus in April.

Contenders are emerging for Scruggs, who has official visits lined up to Clemson (May 30), Michigan (June 6), Penn State (June 13) and Georgia (June 20). Alabama and Oklahoma are also swinging away in this one. Both the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions really covet Scruggs, but no team has made more of an impression this offseason than Clemson. The four-star prospect will have a decision made shortly after wrapping up officials.

Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M are leading the way right now with Thomas. Both in-state programs have made strong impressions this spring, as has SMU, which hosted Thomas for an official visit over the weekend. The in-state programs are trending up moving forward. Official visits are going to loom exceedingly large in this decision. Nebraska has also emerged as a sleeper at this point in the process.

Texas has hosted Vickerson on multiple occasions already this spring as the Longhorns establish their seat at the table with one of the best in the Lone Star State for next year’s cycle. Texas A&M and Florida State have also asserted themselves into the mix with Vickerson, whose father played for Michigan State.

SMU holds an early lead with Williams, who has been a staple on the Hilltop for the past year and change. The Mustangs stand tall with the Arlington (Texas) Lamar standout. So does Texas and Ohio State, which are also showing strong interest.

SMU is a strong early contender with Yancey, who made visits back to the Hilltop this spring as the Mustangs try to keep the blue-chipper home. Oregon (June 1) will host Yancey this summer and is a team with staying power.