Nebraska lands 2025 stretch-5 Friðrik Leó Curtis, a native of Iceland

The Nebraska men's basketball program picked up a commitment to its incoming 2025 class today in three-star Braintree (Mass.) CATS Academy center Friðrik Leó Curtis , he announced on social media.

The 20-year-old Curtis is a 7-foot, 220-pound stretch-5 from Iceland who officially visited Nebraska on Sunday, May 4. Curtis was an Arizona State commit in January before decommitting on April 18. The Huskers quickly entered the mix, got him on campus and gained his commitment shortly after.

Curtis becomes the second recruit in Nebraska's 2025 class as he joins Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep wing Quentin Rhymes.

Curtis would be the second Icelander to play men's basketball at Nebraska, joining Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who played from 2017-21. The Huskers also have an offer out to 2026 Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy forward Heimir Helgason, who's from Njardvik, a small town of around 5,000 in Iceland.

Playing for D1 Iceland — the second-tier league in Icelandic professional sports — in the 2023-24 season, Curtis averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 64.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range (42-of-102).

Curtis also played for Iceland during the U20 European Championships last summer and averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.