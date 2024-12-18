Nebraska offers 2026 forward Heimir Helgason of Iceland

Rivals' Adam Gorney gives his Top 10 Heisman candidates for next season.
Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez has been named one of four finalists for the top award in college volleyball.
Transfer portal intel on Nebraska's top targets at OT, WR and more with visits ahead during second week of winter window
Adam Gorney's latest buzz on 2026. NU is in good position for both a 4-star LB and the No. 1 overall player in the class
Quotebook and post-match notes as coaches, players discuss Nebraska volleyball's Elite Eight win over Wisconsin.
Rivals' Adam Gorney gives his Top 10 Heisman candidates for next season.
Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez has been named one of four finalists for the top award in college volleyball.
Transfer portal intel on Nebraska's top targets at OT, WR and more with visits ahead during second week of winter window