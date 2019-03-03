With spring practice beginning on Monday, HuskerOnline.com has been taking an in-depth look at each position with our 2019 spring position previews. We conclude the series today by analyzing and breaking down Nebraska's defensive backs heading into the start of spring ball. Previous position previews: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL | DL | LB

Getty Images

What we know right now: Once a weakness, DBs are now a strength

A year ago, the lack of proven secondary depth was up there near the top of Nebraska's list of concerns going into head coach Scott Frost's first season. But the unit ended up surprising many with its continued development and improvement as the year went on. The pass defense wasn't great by any stretch, as NU allowed an average of 237.8 yards per game through the air at a completion rate of 56 percent. However, the hallmarks of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's scheme seemed to click midway through the year. The Huskers ended up with 11 interceptions (eight by defensive backs) to just 15 touchdown passes allowed, recorded 58 pass breakups (41 by DBs), and ranked 34th nationally in pass efficiency defense, a 61-spot jump from 2017 (95th). Along with the eight picks, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher's group also forced eight fumbles and had four fumble recoveries, helping Nebraska post its highest turnover total in four years. A couple of key pieces have moved on in safeties Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed, but Nebraska returns the bulk of its secondary in 2019 and adds a slew of young talent to the mix that should make the unit even better. Starting cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle (an All-Big Ten selection who led the conference with 15 breakups) and Lamar Jackson (who had a career-high two INTs and seven PBUs) provide an experienced tandem on the perimeter. At safety, juniors Deontai Williams and JoJo Domann return after both showing impressive flashes in 2018. On top of that, four second-year players are back in true sophomore Cam Taylor and redshirt freshmen Cam'ron Jones, Braxton Clark, and C.J. Smith. The competition will kick up even further in the fall when incoming freshmen Noa Pola-Gates, Quinton Newsome, Myles Farmer, and Javin Wright all join the mix.

Getty Images

Biggest question to answer: Can Domann reach his potential?

Fans have been waiting for Domann to finally get the opportunity to show what he could do since the day he arrived on campus, but a series of injuries made it hard for him to even stay on the practice field. After playing in every game as a true freshman, Domann’s career path got derailed not once, but twice by two ACL surgeries in a span of just seven months. That forced him to miss all of 2017 and then four games last season, but he was still able to make his mark on NU's defense in a unique way. Domann’s versatility shined at the end of 2018 after taking on a hybrid outside linebacker/nickel back position. By being able to play the run just as well as he can drop back into coverage, Domann allowed NU to go back and forth between its base 3-4 look and nickel package without having to substitute. That Swiss Army knife ability is so valuable in Chinander's defense, as is the knack he showed to create game-changing plays. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native finished 2018 with a career-high 19 tackles, including his first career tackle for loss and first career sack, tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles, recovered a fumble, and had two pass breakups. Can he finally stay healthy enough to play a full season? If so, Domann could end up being one of the Blackshirts' most dangerous weapons.

Nate Clouse

Spring dark horse: Cam'ron Jones

Like Domann, injuries prevented Cam'ron Jones from making an immediate impact in Nebraska's secondary last season. Also like Domann, Jones has the potential to be a major piece for the Blackshirts sooner than later. A 6-foot, 200-pound former four-star recruit out of Mansfield, Texas, Jones has all the physical tools and intangibles NU's staff is looking for at the safety position, and he has a chance to all but lock up his place on the two-deep depth chart this spring before more incoming competition arrives in the fall. Jones is regarded as a big hitter (he had 106 tackles as a senior at Mansfield), and he has no shortage of confidence in his abilities. That combination of skill and attitude should make him a perfect fit in what Nebraska's defense wants to do now that he's back to 100 percent.

Projected spring depth chart