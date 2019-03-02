With spring practice beginning next week, HuskerOnline.com will take an in-depth look at each position with our 2019 spring position previews. Today we continue by analyzing and breaking down Nebraska's linebacker position heading into spring practice. Previous position previews: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL | DL

Mohamed Barry played 786 defensive snaps at linebacker last season for Nebraska. USA Today

What we know right: Barry will anchor this group

When you look at Nebraska's linebacker position going into the spring, it's eye-opening how many snaps senior Mohamed Barry played in 2018, compared to what the rest of NU's returning linebackers took this past season. Barry saw 786 defensive snaps while the other returning seven linebackers that saw action took just 861. After Barry's 786 snaps, Tyrin Ferguson played 290, Alex Davis 253, Caleb Tannor 129, Will Honas 112 and Collin Miler 64 this past season. Both Ferguson and Honas would've seen more time in 2018 if not for injury, but the lack of experience returning has to get your attention this spring. Between Ferguson, Tannor and Honas, Nebraska is going to need a big jump from this group. They are also going to be able to give newcomers like Nick Henrich and Garrett Nelson a pretty good look this spring.

Sophomore Caleb Tannor should make a big jump in strength and conditioning this off-season. Nate Clouse

Biggest question to answer: Where will the pass rush come from?

Where Nebraska's pass rush will come from has seemingly been a question with this football team since 2015. When you look at what Nebraska returns at linebacker, Ferguson and Tannor appear to be the two most likely candidates to give NU a pass rush at either of the outside linebacker positions. Ferguson appeared to be that guy a year ago at times, but an ankle injury knocked him out for about half the season. Another year of strength and conditioning should also go a long way with Tannor. This was also one area where the Huskers appeared to come up short in recruiting, and it will once again be a key priority in the class of 2020.

Ole Miss transfer Breon Dixon took a redshirt in 2018. Could we see him make a jump at linebacker this spring? Tyler Krecklow

Spring darkhorse: Breon Dixon

During the open portions of last spring, Ole Miss transfer Breon Dixon was the talk of the town. He came in last spring and appeared to be an instant impact guy, but then he disappeared. Dixon's issues don't appear to be related to his physical abilities. The only thing slowing him down is himself. Could this be the spring where he turns it back on? With more talent coming into the program in August, this could ultimately decide which direction Dixon's career will turn.

Projected spring depth chart