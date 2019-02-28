With spring practice beginning next week, HuskerOnline.com will take an in-depth look at each position with our 2019 spring position previews. Today we continue by analyzing and breaking down Nebraska's offensive line heading into Fall Camp. Previous position previews: QB | RB | WR/TE |

Greg Austin returns three of his five starters on the offensive line heading into the 2019 season. Nate Clouse

What we know right now: A solid core of three returns

When you look at the offensive line heading into spring practice, the good thing for Nebraska is we know they have three established pieces to build around that will be here for the next two seasons. Juniors Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farniok and Boe Wilson all enter spring practice as established starters. The challenge now for offensive line coach Greg Austin is creating a group that puts the best five on the field. For Austin, that could mean doing some different things at tackle, guard or center. I'm sure this spring we will see many different combinations and groupings so Austin can get a better feel for what is going to give him his best five for 2019.

Will Matt Farniok move inside from right tackle to right guard? Nate Clouse

Biggest question to answer: Is Farniok a guard or a tackle going forward

One of the things Nebraska has to figure out this spring is if junior Matt Farniok's best long-term home is at tackle or guard? Farniok gave up 24 hurries and 30 total pressures in 2018, which were the fourth most of any tackle in the Big Ten. He gave up just three sacks on those 30 pressures, but a lot of that was large in part to Adrian Martinez's mobility. Going forward, I think the staff will have to look hard at moving Farniok inside to guard, However, the decision to move him inside will have as much to do if the Huskers can get someone else to step up at right tackle in his place.

Christian Gaylord may have a chance this spring to win the right tackle job going into Fall Camp. Tyler Krecklow

Spring darkhorse: Christian Gaylord

Of all the dark horses on the line this spring, there are three directions you could go. Hunter Miller and Trent Hixson were close to getting the nod here, but we chose to go with senior Christian Gaylord. He's the only scholarship senior lineman on the roster heading into 2019, and word is if the staff moves Farniok to right guard full-time, Gaylord is going to have to be the guy to step up at right tackle. NU will also be bringing in freshman Bryce Benhart in this August, so the decision at right tackle is far from over, but it's safe to say Gaylord is going to get a good look this spring.

Projected spring depth chart