Sources: Garret McGuire moving on from Nebraska

Nebraska's offseason of change continues.

Assistant coach Garret McGuire is leaving the program following two seasons as receivers coach, according to sources. Rivals' own Greg Smith was the first to report on Monday McGuire would not be retained as wide receivers coach.

Additional sources have told Inside Nebraska that McGuire is expected to join the coaching staff at Texas Tech, where his father, Joey McGuire, is head coach.

The move follows Nebraska's hiring of Daikiel Shorts Jr., who coached Kentucky's receivers in 2024. After a short stint in the NFL, the 30-year-old Shorts played for Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia and worked for him in Morgantown before coaching his receivers at Houston from 2021-23.

McGuire was a quarterback under Matt Rhule at Baylor and was an assistant coach for Rhule with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022. Joey McGuire is also a former Rhule assistant at Baylor.

Garret's receiving corps came under fire at times in 2024, with its struggles in perimeter blocking and beating man coverage for much of the season being glaring weaknesses.

The highlight of Nebraska's receiver room in 2024 was Jacory Barney Jr., a true freshman from Miami who had a team-high 52 catches for 431 yards. Barney, a versatile weapon, also added 130 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on the season.

In 2023, McGuire's room faced early adversity when veteran wideouts suddenly became unavailable when Zavier Betts left the program in fall camp while Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Marcus Washington both suffered season-ending injuries, forcing true freshmen like Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd into large roles.

McGuire helped Coleman and Lloyd flash their potential. Coleman, who has since announced his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens, caught eight passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while bringing an edge as a run blocker. Lloyd turned into a big-play waiting to happen — of his six catches, three went for touchdowns of at least 58 yards.

A strong recruiter, McGuire helped compile a talented receiver group for the 2025 class that includes four-star Isaiah Mozee of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, four-star Cortez Mills of Homestead (Fla.) and three-star Jackson Carpenter of Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest. Jeremiah Jones of Murray (Ky.) is also signed and could play anywhere from receiver and tight end on offense to safety, rover or linebacker on defense. McGuire played a key role in the Huskers fending off Missouri for Jones' signature on Wednesday.

McGuire's 2024 class receivers included Barney, Coleman and Lloyd, as well as four-star DaeVonn Hall of Omaha (Neb.) Bellevue West and three-stars Quinn Clark of Bozeman (Mont.) Gallatin, Keelan Smith of Liberty (Mo.) North and Isaiah McMorris of Bellevue West.

McGuire also worked with four-star jumbo athlete Carter Nelson, a hybrid who began his college football career as a slot receiver in Nebraska's program. He finished his true freshman season with 10 catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.