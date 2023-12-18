Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

On this edition of Recruiting Blitz, they discuss how five-star Husker legacy Dylan Raiola's potential flip from Georgia to Nebraska is affecting the Huskers' recruiting efforts as well as additional flip possibilities for Matt Rhule and his staff before the early signing day.

00:00 - Intro

01:29 - Thoughts on Xander Ruggeroli's commitment to Nebraska

03:49 - Breaking down Kyle McCord's situation with Nebraska

06:45 - Where do things stand with Julian Fleming and Nebraska?

09:27 - Potential flip targets for Nebraska

13:52 - The latest on Raiola and Nebraska

20:11 - Outro

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.