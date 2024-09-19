Connor Essegian embraces expectations, relishes playing for Hoiberg

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media ahead of Friday night's game with No. 24 Illinois.
In this week's The Nebraska Football Show, we preview the Huskers' upcoming Friday night showdown with Illinois
An update on Nebraska starting kicker Tristan Alvano and details on a first-time feat for kicker/punter Brian Buschini.
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese analyze Dylan Raiola and the Husker offense matching up with Illinois.
Previewing tonight's Top 5 primetime showdown between juggernauts 5 Nebraska and 2 Stanford.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media ahead of Friday night's game with No. 24 Illinois.
In this week's The Nebraska Football Show, we preview the Huskers' upcoming Friday night showdown with Illinois
An update on Nebraska starting kicker Tristan Alvano and details on a first-time feat for kicker/punter Brian Buschini.