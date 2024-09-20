Players of the Game: Husker standouts in OT loss to Illinois

Advertisement

in other news

A guard with Big Ten size, Rollie Worster is ready to make immediate impact

A guard with Big Ten size, Rollie Worster is ready to make immediate impact

Rollie Worster met with the media Thursday to talk about his summer and role in Fred Hoiberg's program.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Game preview: No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska

Game preview: No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska

No. 22 Nebraska takes on No. 24 Illinois on Friday night. Here's a preview on the Fighting Illini.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks

Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks

Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Illinois, plus our staff's Week 4 CFB picks against the spread.

 • Inside Nebraska
Four-star DE Hunter Higgins sees "winning feeling" returning at Nebraska

Four-star DE Hunter Higgins sees "winning feeling" returning at Nebraska

2026 Maize (Kan.) South four-star defensive end Hunter Higgins recaps latest Nebraska visit

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs Illinois

Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs Illinois

Our staff analyzes Friday night's game between 22 Nebraska and 24 Illinois in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.

Premium content
 • Staff

in other news

A guard with Big Ten size, Rollie Worster is ready to make immediate impact

A guard with Big Ten size, Rollie Worster is ready to make immediate impact

Rollie Worster met with the media Thursday to talk about his summer and role in Fred Hoiberg's program.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Game preview: No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska

Game preview: No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska

No. 22 Nebraska takes on No. 24 Illinois on Friday night. Here's a preview on the Fighting Illini.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks

Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks

Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Illinois, plus our staff's Week 4 CFB picks against the spread.

 • Inside Nebraska
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 20, 2024
Players of the Game: Husker standouts in OT loss to Illinois
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Purdue
1 - 1
Purdue
Nebraska
3 - 1
Nebraska
Nebraska
3 - 1
Nebraska
Rutgers
2 - 0
Rutgers
Finished
Nebraska
24
Nebraska
Illinois
31
Arrow
Illinois