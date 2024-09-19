Big Ten releases men's basketball conference schedule

in other news
It took a while, but Nebraska's men's basketball conference schedule was officially released on Thursday afternoon during B1G Live on the Big Ten Network.
Here's a look at it:
The Huskers will play three teams twice in the new-look 18-team Big Ten: Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.
Some notes:
>> UCLA will be making its first trip to Lincoln since the 1955-56 season. The game with the Bruins will mark the first between these two programs as members of the Big Ten.
>> Nebraska will be playing on Super Bowl Sunday this season. The Huskers will host Ohio State on Feb. 9.
>> Start times and network designations for all Big Ten and non-conference games are expected to be announced later this month.
The non-conference schedule:
Friday, Oct. 4: Opening Night presented by SCHEELS
Sunday, Oct. 27: vs. Grand Valley State (exhibition)
Monday, Nov. 4: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley
Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Wednesday, Nov. 13: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
Sunday, Nov. 16: neutral site in Sioux Falls vs. Saint-Mary's
Friday, Nov. 22: at Creighton
Wednesday, Nov. 27: vs. South Dakota
Sunday, Dec. 1: vs. North Florida
Monday, Dec. 30: vs. Southern
Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawai'i
Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. Murray St. at 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23: vs. Charlotte or Hawai'i at 10:30 p.m. or 12:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: TBD
Conference home games inside Pinnacle Bank Arena:
Friday, Dec. 13 vs Indiana
Saturday, Jan. 4 vs UCLA
Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Rutgers
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. USC
Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Illinois
Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Ohio State
Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Maryland
Monday, Feb. 24 vs. Michigan
Saturday, March 1 vs. Minnesota
Sunday, March 9 vs. Iowa
Conference away games:
Saturday, Dec. 7 at Michigan State
Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Iowa
Sunday, Jan. 12 at Purdue
Sunday, Jan. 19 at Maryland
Sunday, Jan. 26 at Wisconsin
Sunday, Feb. 2 at Oregon
Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Washington
Sunday, Feb. 16 at Northwestern
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Penn State
Tuesday, March 4 at Ohio State
