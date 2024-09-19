Advertisement

Published Sep 19, 2024
Big Ten releases men's basketball conference schedule
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
It took a while, but Nebraska's men's basketball conference schedule was officially released on Thursday afternoon during B1G Live on the Big Ten Network.

Here's a look at it:

The Huskers will play three teams twice in the new-look 18-team Big Ten: Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.

Some notes:

>> UCLA will be making its first trip to Lincoln since the 1955-56 season. The game with the Bruins will mark the first between these two programs as members of the Big Ten.

>> Nebraska will be playing on Super Bowl Sunday this season. The Huskers will host Ohio State on Feb. 9.

>> Start times and network designations for all Big Ten and non-conference games are expected to be announced later this month.

The non-conference schedule:

Friday, Oct. 4: Opening Night presented by SCHEELS

Sunday, Oct. 27: vs. Grand Valley State (exhibition)

Monday, Nov. 4: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Bethune-Cookman

Wednesday, Nov. 13: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Sunday, Nov. 16: neutral site in Sioux Falls vs. Saint-Mary's

Friday, Nov. 22: at Creighton

Wednesday, Nov. 27: vs. South Dakota

Sunday, Dec. 1: vs. North Florida

Monday, Dec. 30: vs. Southern

Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. Murray St. at 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23: vs. Charlotte or Hawai'i at 10:30 p.m. or 12:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: TBD

Conference home games inside Pinnacle Bank Arena:

Friday, Dec. 13 vs Indiana

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs UCLA

Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Rutgers

Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. USC

Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Illinois

Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Ohio State

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Maryland

Monday, Feb. 24 vs. Michigan

Saturday, March 1 vs. Minnesota

Sunday, March 9 vs. Iowa

Conference away games:

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Michigan State

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Iowa

Sunday, Jan. 12 at Purdue

Sunday, Jan. 19 at Maryland

Sunday, Jan. 26 at Wisconsin

Sunday, Feb. 2 at Oregon

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Washington

Sunday, Feb. 16 at Northwestern

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Penn State

Tuesday, March 4 at Ohio State

