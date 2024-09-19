Big Ten releases men's basketball conference schedule

It took a while, but Nebraska's men's basketball conference schedule was officially released on Thursday afternoon during B1G Live on the Big Ten Network.

The Huskers will play three teams twice in the new-look 18-team Big Ten: Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.

Some notes:

>> UCLA will be making its first trip to Lincoln since the 1955-56 season. The game with the Bruins will mark the first between these two programs as members of the Big Ten.

>> Nebraska will be playing on Super Bowl Sunday this season. The Huskers will host Ohio State on Feb. 9.

>> Start times and network designations for all Big Ten and non-conference games are expected to be announced later this month.