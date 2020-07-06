HuskerOnline

Ranking the Big Ten: Top newcomers
There's no telling what the college football season will look like in 2020, but as it stands today, there are plenty of compelling matchups to look forward to this year.
We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series with a look at the top newcomers from the high school and junior college ranks coming into the league. This is based on players who will make an immediate impact in 2020.
1 - Omar Manning, WR - Nebraska
Nebraska wide receiver recruit Omar Manning is the No. 1 ranked junior college offensive football prospect in the country.
The former TCU recruit and US Army All-American is in a position to be an immediate impact player at wide receiver.
His physical size on the perimeter will give the Huskers something they haven't had the last two seasons under head coach Scott Frost.
2 - Peny Boone, RB - Maryland
There might be running back recruits in the Big Ten that will make a bigger impact down the road, but nobody is in a position to do more in 2020 than Maryland's Peny Boone.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Boone is in a very good spot to be Mike Locksley's starting running back in 2020.
Boone appears to be a guy the Terps want to build upon for the future after Anthony McFarland Jr.'s departure to the NFL.
3 - Julian Fleming, WR - Ohio State
Ohio State's program is on such solid ground heading into the 2020 season that the Buckeyes really don't need to rely on a lot of true freshmen to make an immediate impact.
However, five-star wide receiver recruit Julian Fleming comes to Columbus with an excellent chance to play and make an immediate impact as a true freshman.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Fleming was the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country, and he'll have a cast of veterans around him in 2020 that will only make him better.
4 - A.J. Henning, WR - Michigan
With 4.46 second electronic time in the 40-yard dash, Michigan freshman wide receiver AJ Henning will give Jim Harbaugh's offense a solid deep threat in 2020.
Look for Henning to be featured in the slot, as he also has the ability to take carries in the backfield as well.
Like Ohio State, the Wolverines don't have to rely on a lot of true freshmen to play, but Henning should make a solid impact in year one.
5 - Keandre Lambert, WR - Penn State
Heading into 2020, Penn State has major questions at the wide receiver position.
Junior Jahan Dotson caught 40 passes for 691 yards a year ago, but after that, they don't have a wide-out on the roster with more than 12 catches in their career.
Freshman Keandre Lambert will get a very good look in 2020, as the Nittany Lions have six wide receivers on their roster with freshman eligibility. PSU will also be breaking in their fourth wide receiver's coach in four years.