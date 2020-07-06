HuskerOnline

1 - Omar Manning, WR - Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver recruit Omar Manning is the No. 1 ranked junior college offensive football prospect in the country. The former TCU recruit and US Army All-American is in a position to be an immediate impact player at wide receiver. His physical size on the perimeter will give the Huskers something they haven't had the last two seasons under head coach Scott Frost.

2 - Peny Boone, RB - Maryland

There might be running back recruits in the Big Ten that will make a bigger impact down the road, but nobody is in a position to do more in 2020 than Maryland's Peny Boone. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Boone is in a very good spot to be Mike Locksley's starting running back in 2020. Boone appears to be a guy the Terps want to build upon for the future after Anthony McFarland Jr.'s departure to the NFL.

3 - Julian Fleming, WR - Ohio State

Ohio State's program is on such solid ground heading into the 2020 season that the Buckeyes really don't need to rely on a lot of true freshmen to make an immediate impact. However, five-star wide receiver recruit Julian Fleming comes to Columbus with an excellent chance to play and make an immediate impact as a true freshman. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Fleming was the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country, and he'll have a cast of veterans around him in 2020 that will only make him better.

4 - A.J. Henning, WR - Michigan

With 4.46 second electronic time in the 40-yard dash, Michigan freshman wide receiver AJ Henning will give Jim Harbaugh's offense a solid deep threat in 2020. Look for Henning to be featured in the slot, as he also has the ability to take carries in the backfield as well. Like Ohio State, the Wolverines don't have to rely on a lot of true freshmen to play, but Henning should make a solid impact in year one.

5 - Keandre Lambert, WR - Penn State