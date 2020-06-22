HuskerOnline

Many questions remain for what the 2020 college football season will look like, but that doesn't mean we still can't evaluate some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the outside linebacker position, which features arguably the top overall returning defensive player in the county. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | DE | DT | ILB

1 - Micah Parsons, Penn State

Penn State junior Micah Parsons enters the season as arguably the top defensive player in college football and a potential top 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that said, Parsons was an easy pick to lead this list off at outside linebacker, as he was an All-American in 2019 and named the Big Ten's linebacker of the year. According to PFF, he was the highest-graded returning linebacker in the conference, with a mark of 91.6. 50 of his 77 credited tackles on PFF were labeled as STOP tackles, which are plays the defense wins the down. He finished with 26 QB pressures, which also ranks No. 1 for all-returning outside linebackers in the league, as he had five sacks, eight QB hits and 13 hurries in 2019. Parsons added three forced fumbles in 2019, which also led all returning OLB's in the Big Ten, to go along with four pass break-ups, which ranked second.

2 - Blake Gallagher, Northwestern

As a sophomore in 2018, Northwestern's Blake Gallagher led the Big Ten in tackles with 127. In 2019, Gallagher finished with 97 to lead the Wildcats for the second year in a row. Heading into the 2020 season, the 6-foot-1, 235 pound Gallagher has logged 1,734 snaps, starting 26 games in three seasons. PFF graded him with a 77.5, which ranks second for returning OLB's in the league, only behind Parsons. Lindy's tabs Gallagher a first-team preseason All-Big Ten selection, along with the nation's No. 9 overall outside linebacker. Athlon has Gallagher a third-team All-Big Ten preseason selection.

3 - Antjaun Simmons, Michigan State

In his first season as a full-time starter, Michigan State's Antjaun Simmons led the Spartans with 90 tackles in 2019, which ranked sixth in the Big Ten. He was seventh overall in the conference with 15 tackles for loss. Simmons was on the field 865 snaps in 2019, which more than doubled his combined output over the previous two seasons. He was credited with 15 pressures on PFF, including four sacks, one QB hit and 10 hurries. Street & Smith's labels Simmons a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection, while Athlon ranks him a second-team preseason pick.

4 - Baron Browning, Ohio State

Ohio State senior Baron Browning leads all-returning outside linebackers in the Big Ten with six sacks in 2019 according to PFF. Look for Browning to play outside linebacker and even slide down to the line of scrimmage as a rush end at times. In just 368 total snaps, Browning finished with 19 pressures, including six sacks, five QB hits and eight hurries. 25 of his 31 tackles were credited as STOP tackles. Look for his role to increase as a senior in 2020. Athlon lists Browning as a second-team preseason All-Big Ten selection.

5 - Pete Werner, Ohio State