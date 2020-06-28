HuskerOnline

Many questions remain for what the 2020 college football season will look like, but that doesn't mean we still can't evaluate some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with a look at the league's top returning players at the safety position. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | DE | DT | ILB | OLB | CB

1 - Eric Burrell, Wisconsin

Wisconsin has had some of the best safety play in the Big Ten for the last several seasons. 2020 will be no different, as the Badgers will be led by veteran safety Eric Burrell on the back end. The senior played 655 snaps a year ago, and 484 in 2018. He was graded with a 78.4 by PFF in 2019 and a 78.2 in 2018. Burrell is tied for most interceptions by a returning safety in the Big Ten with three, while he leads the league in pass-breaks for returning safeties with six according to PFF. Both Lindy's and Athlon list Burrell as a first-team All-Big Ten preseason selection heading into the 2020 season.

2 - Daxton Hill, Michigan

By season's end, former five-star recruit Daxton Hill took over the reins at safety for Michigan, as he started against Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama. 208 of his 331 snaps as a true freshman in 2019 came in those three games. Heading into his sophomore year, many expect the 6-foot-1, 190 pound Hill to breakout for the Wolverines. A year ago he had one interception and three pass break-ups. Both Athlon and Street & Smith's tab Hill as a first-team All-Big Ten preseason selection. On paper, the Wolverines appear to have the best secondary in the conference heading into 2020.

3 - Lamont Wade, Penn State

In his first season as a full-time starter, former five-star recruit Lamont Wade saw 763 snaps of action. Heading into his senior season, he's look at as one of the top-returning safeties in the Big Ten. His best grades on PFF come in run defense (87.4) and tackling (77.4). He also forced three fumbles in 2019, which is the most for any returning safety in the conference. He also was credited with 19 STOP tackles, which are plays where the defense wins the down. That mark ranks fourth for all returning Big Ten safeties. Lindy's lists Wade as a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection, while Athlon has him on the second-team.

4 - Brad Hawkins, Michigan

You aren't going to find a better tackling safety in the Big Ten than Michigan's Brad Hawkins. In his first season as a starter, Hawkins was named the Wolverines' most improved player. In 649 snaps, Hawkins missed just four tackles on the season. That mark ranks second in the Big Ten for all-returning safeties. His tackling grade of 83.9 on PFF is No. 1 for all returning Big Ten safeties. Hawkins received an overall grade of 81.5, which is second-best for all returning Big Ten safeties. Hill has more hype behind his name with his five-star ranking, but Hawkins has been more consistent with his overall play for Michigan. Surprisingly, Hawkins is not listed on any preseason All-Big Ten teams.

5 - Nick Cross, Maryland