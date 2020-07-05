HuskerOnline

There's no telling what the college football season will look like in 2020, but as it stands today, there are plenty of compelling matchups to look forward to this year. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series with a look at the best conference games for the upcoming season. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | DE | DT | ILB | OLB | CB | S | P | K | RET | Best non-conference games |



1. Ohio State at Penn State, October 24

Ohio State is the clear class of the Big Ten, but its closest competition for yet another conference title is Penn State. James Franklin is just 1-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over in State College, but his Nittany Lion teams have always given OSU fits. Now Penn State looks to have the star power to give Ohio State maybe its biggest challenge of 2020. The winner of this matchup will have the inside track to an East Division championship and likely a Big Ten crown. There will be star power everywhere, led by PSU linebacker Micah Parsons vs. Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields. You can bet that Happy Valley will be absolutely rocking for this one on Oct. 24.

2. Minnesota at Wisconsin, October 10

The West looks to be totally up for grabs at this point, and on Oct. 10, two of the top contenders in the division will meet for a pivotal showdown in Madison. Wisconsin handed Minnesota one of its two losses last season, which ended up being the separator for the Badgers to go on to Indianapolis. Needless to say, this will be a big one for PJ Fleck and the Gophers. While UW has the advantage of playing in Camp Randall, it will also be coming off two straight high-profile games at Michigan and vs. Notre Dame. On the other hand, Minnesota and breakout QB Tanner Morgan will be coming off a relative tune-up at Maryland. Even though it’s early in the schedule, this game could carry as much weight as any in the Big Ten West race.

3. Michigan at Ohio State, November 28

“The Game” will pretty much have a place on this list every year, and 2020 is no exception. Even though Ohio State has dominated the series as of late, this rivalry will always be appointment viewing. It’s hard to see Michigan still being in a position to win the East at this point in the schedule, but the Buckeyes could very well need a win in order to clinch a ticket to the Big Ten title game. There’s also the storyline of Jim Harbaugh’s 0-5 record vs. OSU since taking over in Ann Arbor. Michigan hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2011, and the average score in the series has been about 44-27 over the last six meetings. The Buckeyes are a vastly better team, but the Wolverines need to find a way to put on a more respectable showing to end the regular season in Columbus. If not, Harbaugh’s seat could get a little more uncomfortable.

4. Nebraska at Iowa, November 14

For the first time since joining the Big Ten back in 2011, Nebraska will not play its annual rivalry game vs. Iowa on Black Friday this year. Because of some head-scratching scheduling moves made by NU’s previous athletic director, the Huskers replaced Iowa with Minnesota for its regular-season finale for the next two years. As a result, the 2020 trip to Iowa City will be played two weeks earlier on Nov. 14. Along with the mutual disdain between the programs and their fan bases, this game could still carry some major implications for bowl eligibility for both teams, and possibly even hold some weight in the West Division race. Can Nebraska finally snap its five-game losing skid to the Hawkeyes? If so, it could be a major step toward ending its three-year bowl drought.

5. Iowa at Minnesota, September 18