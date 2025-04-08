Premium content
Published Apr 8, 2025
PHOTO: Nebraska football spring practice gallery
Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Inside Nebraska

Nebraska football held Practice No. 8 of 15 on Tuesday morning inside both Hawks Championship Center and Memorial Stadium.

The team split into two groups during a 20-minute window open to the media – the offense heading into the stadium, the defense staying inside the practice facility.

Flip through Inside Nebraska's photo gallery featuring photos of both the offense and defense, and check out more coverage from Tuesday's open practice below.


MORE PRACTICE COVERAGE FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:

>> NEWS & NOTES: Tuesday practice observations

>> VIDEO: Watch our Sights & Sounds highlights

>> UPDATES: Press conference with Satterfield, Dvoracek & more

