Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 8, 2025
Nebraska Football: Observations from open practice 4-8-25
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik

"Guys, we're still too damn high! Get bend in the knees!" Nebraska football associate head coach and defensive backs guru Phil Snow shouted.

The message was heard loud and clear as members were let inside Hawks Championship Center for a short viewing session Tuesday.

Nebraska held its second open portion of the spring practice period today — defense in Hawks, offense in Memorial Stadium — allowing media members to watch and listen for about 20 minutes.

Here are a few observations from the workout:

MORE PRACTICE COVERAGE:

>> VIDEO: Watch our Sights & Sounds highlights

>> PHOTO: Flip through Inside Nebraska's practice gallery

>> UPDATES: Press conference with Satterfield, Dvoracek & more

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In