Nebraska Football: Observations from open practice 4-8-25

"Guys, we're still too damn high! Get bend in the knees!" Nebraska football associate head coach and defensive backs guru Phil Snow shouted.

The message was heard loud and clear as members were let inside Hawks Championship Center for a short viewing session Tuesday.

Nebraska held its second open portion of the spring practice period today — defense in Hawks, offense in Memorial Stadium — allowing media members to watch and listen for about 20 minutes.

Here are a few observations from the workout: