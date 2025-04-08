WATCH: Nebraska open practice highlights (April 8)

Nebraska football has crossed the midpoint of its 2025 spring practice season.

The Huskers held their eighth practice of spring ball on Tuesday morning, which featured the second of three viewing periods open to the media.

Two groups split up during the open portion of practice. The offense practiced on the field inside Memorial Stadium while the defense stayed inside at Hawks Championship Center.

Inside Nebraska was on hand to capture video – with a focus on the offensive side of the ball – during the 20-minute open period.

